Earl Elkins, age 83, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. He was the son of the late Rufus and Annie Stroud Elkins and the husband of Susan Bennett Elkins.

He is also survived by one son, Mark Elkins; stepson, David Ernandez (Mary Ann); daughters, Deloris "Dee" Elkins, Sheryl McNinch (Marty) and Rhonda Price (Jeff); stepdaughters, Tracey Clarkson (Chris) and Stacey Ernandez; and four grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Janis Marshall.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Chester First Church of the Nazarene, 182 Pinckney St., Chester, SC 29706, where Mr. Elkins was a church member.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Chester First Church of the Nazarene officiated by Pastor Jon Parrish. The family will greet friends prior to the service from 12 to 1 p.m. The burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

Pollard Funeral Home.



