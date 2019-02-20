Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Eddie Walters. View Sign

Eddie Earl Walters Sr., age 75, entered into rest Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at Aiken Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Walters was born Oct. 5, 1943, in Chester County to the late John Luther Walters and the late Lillie Deese Walters. He was a life-long area resident of Chester County. He spent his career in the textile industry and retired from Shaw Industries. He enjoyed gardening.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Walters was preceded in death by eight siblings, John M. Walters, Tommy Walters, James Arthur Walters, Ruby Brown, Margaret Hargett, Virginia Kennedy, JoLynn Skeetoe and Mae Yelton.

Survivors include two sons, Eddie Earl Walters Jr. (Keely) of Aiken, S.C. and Russell O'Dell Walters of New York; five grandchildren, Brooke, Kayla, Autumn, Philip and Savannah; three great-grandchildren, Sadie, Annabelle and Jacob; and two sisters, Dolly Wright and Eva Neal.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Feb. 23, 2019, at Woodward Church, 1570 Ashford Road, Chester, SC 29706. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 1 p.m.

The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234).

