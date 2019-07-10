Mr. Edward Hanks Jones, age 96, left this life peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
The celebration of life for Mr. Jones will be 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Mt. Dearborn United Methodist Church in Great Falls with the Rev. David Ussery officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Mt. Dearborn United Methodist Church, 12 Calhoun St., Great Falls, SC 29055. The graveside service will be at 4:30 p.m. at Unity Cemetery, 303 Tom Hall St., Fort Mill, SC 29715.
Mr. Jones was born Oct. 25, 1922, in Fort Mill and was the son of the late Mary Hope Smith Jones and Thomas William Jones. His wife, Margaret Louise Wren Jones, preceded him in death in 2002. Hanks saw combat during World War II in Europe, where he served for more than three years. He was a Ranger and part of the 7th Army's 100th Division, earning a Bronze Star Medal for meritorious service in Germany. After the war, Mr. Jones returned home to marry Louise Wren at Mt. Dearborn United Methodist Church. The newlyweds moved to Clemson, S.C., where Mr. Jones graduated from Clemson College in 1949. Mr. Jones devoted his career to education. He began by teaching Industrial Arts at Greenwood High School, and he returned to Great Falls to serve as elementary principal at Great Falls Elementary School and Director of Veterans' Programs. In 1957, he joined the South Carolina State Department of Education after moving to Columbia, S.C. and worked in Vocational Education for 21 years. After retiring and moving back to Great Falls, he worked part-time for the Lancaster County School System. In 1998, the Joneses moved to Marietta, Ga. to enjoy their granddaughters as they were growing up. During retirement, Mr. Jones kept up with friends and family and enjoyed their visits, phone calls and letters. Other than family holidays, his favorite vacation was attending the annual class reunion at Clemson University.
Mr. Jones is survived by his daughter, Judy Jones Garmon and her husband Powers of Powder Springs, Ga.; two granddaughters, Caroline Garmon Reppert (Jason) of Aiken, S.C. and Mary Hope Garmon Kalin (Joseph) of Mountain Brook, Ala.; and one great-grandson, Declan Reppert of Aiken, S.C.
Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his brother, Dr. Billy Jones of Charlotte, N.C.
Memorials may be made to Mt. Dearborn United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 146, Great Falls, SC 29055.
Published in The News & Reporter on July 10, 2019