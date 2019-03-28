Mr. Edward Laine Kirkland, 61, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the home, 5076 Morrison Road, Richburg, SC 29729. Interment will be private.
Mr. Kirkland was born Nov. 22, 1957, in Waycross, Ga. and was a son of the late Henry T. Kirkland and Sandra Iris White Guy. He attended the schools of Nahunta, Ga. and Brantley County High School. He was an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan, loved his grands and was a family man.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Broom Kirkland; one son, Kody Laine Kirkland (fiancé Stephanie McGlothin) of Rock Hill; one brother, Randy Kirkland of Chester; two sisters, Cynthia Kirkland of Great Falls and Marsha Gaston of Richburg; one stepsister, Brenda Cardell; two stepbrothers, Anthony Kirkland of St. Petersburg, Fla. and Dean Kirkland of Savannah, Ga.; three grandchildren, Aubrey Elizabeth Kirkland, Cameron Laine Kirkland and Brayden Dallas McGlothin; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Flossie White, with whom he was very close.
Memorials may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 2275 India Hook Road, P.O. Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.
Published in The News & Reporter on Mar. 28, 2019