Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mr. Edward Laine Kirkland, 61, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the home, 5076 Morrison Road, Richburg, SC 29729. Interment will be private.

Mr. Kirkland was born Nov. 22, 1957, in Waycross, Ga. and was a son of the late Henry T. Kirkland and Sandra Iris White Guy. He attended the schools of Nahunta, Ga. and Brantley County High School. He was an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan, loved his grands and was a family man.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Broom Kirkland; one son, Kody Laine Kirkland (fiancé Stephanie McGlothin) of Rock Hill; one brother, Randy Kirkland of Chester; two sisters, Cynthia Kirkland of Great Falls and Marsha Gaston of Richburg; one stepsister, Brenda Cardell; two stepbrothers, Anthony Kirkland of St. Petersburg, Fla. and Dean Kirkland of Savannah, Ga.; three grandchildren, Aubrey Elizabeth Kirkland, Cameron Laine Kirkland and Brayden Dallas McGlothin; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Flossie White, with whom he was very close.

Memorials may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 2275 India Hook Road, P.O. Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.

Online condolences may be made to the family at

Mr. Edward Laine Kirkland, 61, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill.The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the home, 5076 Morrison Road, Richburg, SC 29729. Interment will be private.Mr. Kirkland was born Nov. 22, 1957, in Waycross, Ga. and was a son of the late Henry T. Kirkland and Sandra Iris White Guy. He attended the schools of Nahunta, Ga. and Brantley County High School. He was an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan, loved his grands and was a family man.He is survived by his wife, Janice Broom Kirkland; one son, Kody Laine Kirkland (fiancé Stephanie McGlothin) of Rock Hill; one brother, Randy Kirkland of Chester; two sisters, Cynthia Kirkland of Great Falls and Marsha Gaston of Richburg; one stepsister, Brenda Cardell; two stepbrothers, Anthony Kirkland of St. Petersburg, Fla. and Dean Kirkland of Savannah, Ga.; three grandchildren, Aubrey Elizabeth Kirkland, Cameron Laine Kirkland and Brayden Dallas McGlothin; and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Flossie White, with whom he was very close.Memorials may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 2275 India Hook Road, P.O. Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.dantzlerbakerfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Dantzler-Baker Funeral Home

26 Underwood Ave.

Great Falls , SC 29055

803-482-6212 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News & Reporter on Mar. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The News & Reporter Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close