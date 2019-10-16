Edward B. Mendenhall, 75, was born Aug. 24, 1944, in Chester and passed away at home on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, after a year long, hard-fought battle with brain cancer. He was the son of the late Edward Brooks Mendenhall and Isabel Mendenhall Kirkpatrick.
Mr. Mendenhall proudly served in the U.S. Army and graduated from O.C.S. He graduated from the University of South Carolina with a B.S. degree in Business Administration; graduated from Kings College, where he majored in Business Administration; and graduated from the S.C. Bankers School and the School of Banking-University of Wisconsin. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends at Fripp Island, S.C. He was employed as a banker and small business owner.
Mr. Mendenhall is survived by his wife of 51 years, Tommie Sue Mendenhall; son, Thomas Edward Mendenhall (Debra); daughter, Brooks Mendenhall Wheeler (David) and grandsons, Charles Harold Wheeler and Brooks Samuel Wheeler.
Funeral services were held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675/www.woundedwarrior project.org.
Published in The News & Reporter on Oct. 16, 2019