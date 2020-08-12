1/
Mrs. Elizabeth Macon
The funeral for Mrs. Elizabeth F. Macon of 1370 Macon Drive will be held at noon Saturday, Aug. 15, at Calvary Baptist Church. The Rev. Jake Sanders III will officiate and the Rev. Jelester Sanders will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow in Old Wilson Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Macon, 94, passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at MUSC Health, Lancaster.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 11:15 to noon Saturday, Aug. 15, at the church.
King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The News & Reporter on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
