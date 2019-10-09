Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Elizabeth McKeown. View Sign Service Information Barron Funeral Home 133 Wylie Street Chester , SC 29706 (803)-385-2119 Funeral service 2:00 PM Hopewell ARP Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Elizabeth Ross "Betsy" McGowan McKeown, 74, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Hopewell ARP Church with Rev. Dwight Pearson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the fellowship hall of the church.

Mrs. McKeown was born July 21, 1945, in Chester and was the daughter of the late William Ross McGowan and Elise Robinson McGowan. She was a graduate of Chester High School Class of 1963 and attended nursing school. She was a retired librarian with the Havelock, N.C. Public Library and also served as the Bookmobile librarian for Chester County. Mrs. McKeown was a member of Hopewell ARP Church, where she served as church pianist. Betsy loved books and loved to read. She had a passion to encourage others to read and many times taught them herself. She enjoyed volunteering at the Chester County Stockade as a reading coach.

She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Thomas A. McKeown; one son, Robert M. Lawson (Wendy) of Chester; two grandchildren, Nora-Ashley Lawson and Brandon McGowan Lawson, both of Chester; and several cousins.

Memorials may be made to Friends of the Animals, P.O. Box 58, Chester, SC 29706; or Hopewell ARP Church, 1391 Hopewell Road, Blackstock, SC 29014.

Online condolences may be made to the family at



