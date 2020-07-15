Graveside services for Mrs. Emma Booker Gray of 119 Mobley St. will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Evergreen Cemetery with the Rev. Jake Sanders III officiating and the Rev. Kenneth Holmes delivering the eulogy.

Mrs. Gray, 93, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at MUSC Health in Lancaster.

There will be a family viewing only.

The family will receive friends at the home.

King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, is in charge of arrangements.



