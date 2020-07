Or Copy this URL to Share

Graveside services for Mrs. Emma Booker Gray of 119 Mobley St. were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Evergreen Cemetery. The Rev. Jake Sanders III officiated and the Rev. Kenneth Holmes delivered the eulogy.

Mrs. Gray, 93, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at MUSC Health in Lancaster.

King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, was in charge of arrangements.



