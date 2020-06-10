Or Copy this URL to Share

Graveside services for Mrs. Emma Lee Jones of 1617 Joe Caldwell Road were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at Mt. Moriah AME Zion Cemetery in Richburg. The Rev. Otis Stroud officiated and the Rev. Dennis McCleave delivered the eulogy.

Mrs. Jones, 88, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Lancaster Health and Rehabilitation in Lancaster.

King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, was in charge of arrangements.



