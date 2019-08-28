Erline Good Lewis, 93, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019.
A graveside memorial will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Zion Cemetery in Lowrys with the Rev. Buzzy Elder officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the memorial at the cemetery.
Born Dec. 28, 1925, in Chester, Miss Lewis was the daughter of the late Earl Leonard Lewis and Lula Good Lewis. Miss Lewis was a member of Chester Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Mr. Fred Lewis of Chester and Mr. Marion Lewis of Rock Hill.
She is survived by her sisters, Mrs. Margaret Atkinson of Chester, Mrs. Ann Webber and her husband the Rev. Dr. Ralph Webber of Vidalia, La. and Mrs. Rose Bailey of Spartanburg; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the .
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Reporter on Aug. 28, 2019