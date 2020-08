Or Copy this URL to Share

The funeral for Mrs. Estelle Lee Cornwell of 105 Caldwell St. will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Calvary Baptist Church in Chester. The Rev. Jake Sanders III will officiate and burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

Mrs. Cornwell, 82, passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at her home.

The family will receive friends at the home.

Viewing will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.



