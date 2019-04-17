Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Esther Wagers Bigham, age 97, passed away at Oakleaf Village Assisted Living in Lexington, S.C. on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

She was the daughter of the late Carpenter Hough Wagers and Katie Lewis Wagers. Her husband of 63 years, James A. Bigham, preceded her in death in 2010. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Mary Alice Wagers Lee, and her brother, James C. Wagers.

Esther was a native of Chester County, where she graduated from Blackstock High School. After more than 20 years with BB&T, she retired and enjoyed traveling, reading, gardening and working in her church. Mrs. Bigham taught Sunday school in the preschool department for many years, served on the Flower Committee and Bereavement Committee and was a member of one of the Wednesday Night Meal Teams. She was also involved with the Golden Age Club and the Senior Adults of First Baptist Church.

Mrs. Bigham is survived by two daughters, Kathy B. Gordon (David) of Lexington, S.C. and Christy B. Driggers (Ed) of Greer, S.C. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Jonathan Hendrix (Emily) of Washington, D.C., Jim Hendrix (Nikki) of Nashville, Tenn., Katie Hendrix Alexander (John) of Lexington, S.C., Kathryn Driggers Nichols (Garrett) of Greer, S.C. and Mary Moore Driggers of Greer, S.C.; and three great-grandchildren, Nora Grace Hendrix, Anderson Alexander and Caughman Alexander. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Betty B. Bagley of Chester.

The funeral for Mrs. Bigham was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Chester First Baptist Church. The Rev. Clay Waldrip officiated and the burial was in Chester Memorial Gardens.

For those who wish to honor her memory, her family suggests memorials be made to the new Bus Fund of Chester First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 581, Chester, SC 29706.

Pollard Funeral Home is serving the family and online condolences may be signed at

Esther Wagers Bigham, age 97, passed away at Oakleaf Village Assisted Living in Lexington, S.C. on Thursday, April 11, 2019.She was the daughter of the late Carpenter Hough Wagers and Katie Lewis Wagers. Her husband of 63 years, James A. Bigham, preceded her in death in 2010. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Mary Alice Wagers Lee, and her brother, James C. Wagers.Esther was a native of Chester County, where she graduated from Blackstock High School. After more than 20 years with BB&T, she retired and enjoyed traveling, reading, gardening and working in her church. Mrs. Bigham taught Sunday school in the preschool department for many years, served on the Flower Committee and Bereavement Committee and was a member of one of the Wednesday Night Meal Teams. She was also involved with the Golden Age Club and the Senior Adults of First Baptist Church.Mrs. Bigham is survived by two daughters, Kathy B. Gordon (David) of Lexington, S.C. and Christy B. Driggers (Ed) of Greer, S.C. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Jonathan Hendrix (Emily) of Washington, D.C., Jim Hendrix (Nikki) of Nashville, Tenn., Katie Hendrix Alexander (John) of Lexington, S.C., Kathryn Driggers Nichols (Garrett) of Greer, S.C. and Mary Moore Driggers of Greer, S.C.; and three great-grandchildren, Nora Grace Hendrix, Anderson Alexander and Caughman Alexander. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Betty B. Bagley of Chester.The funeral for Mrs. Bigham was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Chester First Baptist Church. The Rev. Clay Waldrip officiated and the burial was in Chester Memorial Gardens.For those who wish to honor her memory, her family suggests memorials be made to the new Bus Fund of Chester First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 581, Chester, SC 29706.Pollard Funeral Home is serving the family and online condolences may be signed at www.pollard-funeralhome.com. Funeral Home Pollard Funeral Home

115 York Street

Chester , SC 29706

(803) 385-3168 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News & Reporter on Apr. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The News & Reporter Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close