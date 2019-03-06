Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Ethel Dover Robinson. View Sign



A graveside memorial service was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Chester Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Clay Waldrip officiating.

Born March 28, 1926, in Chester, Mrs. Robinson was a daughter of John Washington Dover and Ora Elizabeth Franklin Dover. She was educated in the public schools of Chester County and during her long career worked for Manetta Mills, Springs Industries and Chester Sportswear. In 1947, she married the late Edward Owens Robinson, and they had of their marriage two sons, Marvin Edward (Eddie) Robinson and Dr. Jerry Wayne Robinson (Carolyn), both of Chester.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her four siblings, Herbert William (Hub) Dover, Walter James Dover, Marvin O'Dell (Catfish) Dover and Ora Elizabeth Varnadore; and daughter-in-law, Lee Hamilton Robinson.

She is survived by her two sons and four grandchildren, Allen Douglas Josey (Jill) of Chester, Marvin Edward Robinson Jr. (Sally) of Lexington, S.C., John Edward Robinson (Sallie) of Charleston, S.C. and Melissa Triplett Newman (Craig) of Roanoke, Va.; and eight great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Brooks Josey, Mary Douglas Josey, Margaret Dover Robinson, Kathleen Bethune Robinson, Caroline Ann Bennett Robinson, John Edward Robinson Jr., Mary Elisabeth Read Robinson and Reece Owens Newman. She is also survived by nieces and nephews of the Dover and Robinson families, including Elaine Robinson Moody, Robert (Robby) Robinson, Kay Robinson Widener and Vickie Varnadore of Chester and Carol Dover Brice of Winnsboro.

The family would like to thank Kim

Memorials may be made to Chester Ministerial Association Food Pantry at Purity Presbyterian Church,

P.O. Box 278, Chester, SC 29706; or First Baptist Church of Chester, P.O. Box 518, Chester, SC 29706.

Online condolences may be made to the family at



133 Wylie Street

Chester , SC 29706

803-385-2119

