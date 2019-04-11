Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Ethelyn Porter Robinson. View Sign

On Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the age of 97, Ethelyn Porter Robinson passed away at the National Health Care-Parklane in Columbia.

Ethelyn, the oldest of seven children, was born in Williston, S.C. to Hillie and Dixie Boylston Porter. She received a degree in Home Economics from Winthrop College and in 1943 she married Erwin (Ergie) R. Robinson of Chester. There they reared their two sons.

Ethelyn had a passion for gardening and flower arranging. She and her husband loved and enjoyed the First Baptist Church family in Chester. Christmas was her favorite season of the year and she took great delight in planning Christmas activities for family and friends in Chester and Williston.

Ethelyn was preceded in death by her husband and four brothers.

She is survived by her sons, Dr. Erwin Wayne Robinson and his wife Becky of Chapel Hill, N.C. and Van Bruce Robinson and his wife Carol of Blythewood, S.C.; a sister, Geneva P. Crain of Chester; a brother, Gene Porter of Williston; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; 10 nieces; and six nephews.

The funeral for Mrs. Robinson will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Chester First Baptist Church. The Rev. Clay Waldrip will speak. The family will receive friends from 10:15 until 11a.m. in the church foyer. The burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery at 1 p.m.

For those who wish to honor her memory, her family suggests memorials be made to the new Bus Fund of Chester First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 581, Chester, SC 29706.

The family extends a special thank you to Mrs. Robinson's neighbors, friends and fellow church members who visited and sent lovely notes and to the staff of National Health Care-Parklane in Columbia.

