The funeral for Mrs. Etta Ruth Dye McCullough of 129 Lancaster St. will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at Browns Chapel AME Zion Church. The Rev. Dr. O.L. Smith will officiate and burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. McCullough, 69, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Atrium Health in Pineville, N.C.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
Published in The News & Reporter on Dec. 31, 2019