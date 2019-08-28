Mrs. Etta Smitherman-Marshall, age 85, entered into rest on Aug. 24, 2019, at home and was surrounded by loved ones.

She was known to all as "Granny." Granny loved her family and extended family to the moon and back and would light up a room with her smile. Many times, you would hear her say "my heart is full."

Etta enjoyed retirement and was constantly on the go exploring new adventures. Her and Frank met, and it was love at first sight and they were inseparable.

Etta is survived by husband, Frank; son, Michael Wingate (Kitrell); daughters, Janet Schmitt (Chris) and Susan Straw; grandchildren, Nick (Miranda), Ashley Justice (Andrew) and Michael "Riley" Wingate; great-granddaughters, Debbie and Savannah; stepchildren, Jeffrey Marshall (Jackie), Bonnie Roberson (Barry), Shannon Reins (Chris), Becky Crook and Renee Agner; 14 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Pineview Baptist Church at 1 p.m. with Reverend Michael Davenport officiating. A private burial will take place at Bellevue Memorial Gardens after the service.

The family will receive friends at the church from 12 p.m. until time of service.

The family wishes to express sincere thanks to Dr. Jeremy Wells and staff of the oncology unit at Augusta University Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospice, Roseanne Bowen and Anita Dunson for their loving and compassionate care of Etta during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Pineview Baptist Church, 119 Pleasant Home Road, Martinez, GA 30907; or , 106 SRP Drive Suite A, Evans, GA 30809.

