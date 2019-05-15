The funeral for Mrs. Eunice Fourney Gaston of 4109 S.F. Melton Drive will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Mt. Ararat AME Zion Church. The Rev. Laveria Wynn will officiate and burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Gaston, 85, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at MUSC Health Lancaster.
The family will receive friends at 4537 Hunter Road, Richburg.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 17, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
Published in The News & Reporter on May 15, 2019