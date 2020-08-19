Mrs. Eva Mae Williams, or Mother as she was affectionately called, was born July 4, 1931, in Great Falls, S.C. to the late Mrs. Alberta McCullough and Mr. Adam Barnes. Mother slipped out of time and into eternity on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.

Mother confessed her faith in Jesus Christ at a young age at Paradise AME Zion Church in Great Falls, S.C., where she faithfully remained until the time of her transition. Down through the years, Mother served tirelessly as a Deaconess, former Sunday School superintendent, church trustee, supply member for the missionary group, member of the Usher Ministry, a member of the choir, of the Kitchen Committee, and wherever else the Lord had need of her. Even in all of these things, the role she held that was most paramount was Mother to all who were in need of her loving and timeless touch and the oldest member of the Paradise AME Zion Church.

Mother was formerly employed with the Cinderella Knitting Mill for 28 years, and ultimately retired as a caregiver.

Mother was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. James Lee Williams; son, Willie Williams; and daughter, Shirley Caldwell.

Now that Mother has received her crown, she leaves behind to continue her steadfast work: four daughters, Ms. Nancy Williams, Ms. Bertha Williams, Ms. Linda Williams and First Lady Brenda (Reverend Gene) Liles, all of Great Falls, S.C.; three sons, Mr. James (Hattie) Williams and Mr. Charles (Lillie) Williams, both of Great Falls, S.C., and Mr. Dexter (Linda) Williams of Winnsboro, S.C.; son-in-law, Mr. Billy Caldwell; daughter-in-law, Pauline Williams; brothers-in-law, Mr. John Perry and Mr. Rusty Perry; sister-in-law, Mrs. Eva Mae Tidwell; 22 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving friends and relatives who will continue to cherish her lasting legacy.

Professional Services entrusted to Palmetto Funeral Service of the Midlands, LLC.



