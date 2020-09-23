1/
Mrs. Fairlean Glover Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fairlean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The funeral for Mrs. Fairlean Glover Johnson, formerly of Chester, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at King's Funeral Home. The Rev. Lisa Boyd will officiate and burial will follow in Second Wilson Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Johnson, 80, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2020, in New Jersey.
The family will receive friends at 110 Bird St., Chester.
Viewing will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester. Masks are required for the viewing and the funeral.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Reporter on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved