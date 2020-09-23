The funeral for Mrs. Fairlean Glover Johnson, formerly of Chester, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at King's Funeral Home. The Rev. Lisa Boyd will officiate and burial will follow in Second Wilson Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Johnson, 80, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2020, in New Jersey.

The family will receive friends at 110 Bird St., Chester.

Viewing will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester. Masks are required for the viewing and the funeral.



