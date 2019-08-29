Mrs. Fannie Jeanelle Foster, 76, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at her home.
A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Barron Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Clay Waldrip officiating. Interment was private.
Mrs. Foster was born Nov. 3, 1942, in Chester and was a daughter of the late Millard Filmore Black and Fannie Mae McCants Black. She was a member of First Baptist Church Chester.
She is survived by her husband, Wayne M. Foster Sr.; one daughter, Darlene Foster Stout (Billy) of Wilkesboro, N.C.; grandchildren, Dawn Duncan (Chase) of Chester, Morgan Brown (Alex) and Philip Stout, all of Wilkesboro, N.C., Allison Foster of Boston, Mass. and John Stout of Saginaw, Mich.; and great-grandchildren, Zach Duncan and Axl Duncan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Earl Black.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Chester, P.O. Box 518 , Chester, SC 29706; or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.
Published in The News & Reporter on Aug. 29, 2019