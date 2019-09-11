Mrs. Fay Hendrix Mobley, 85, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at First Church of the Nazarene, 182 Pinckney St., Chester, with the Rev. Brian Howard officiating. Interment followed in Evergreen Cemetery.
Mrs. Mobley was born Aug. 14, 1934, in Chester and was a daughter of the late Robert Howard Hendrix and Etta Wright Hendrix. She attended the schools of Chester County and was retired from Springs Industries. Mrs. Mobley was a member of First Church of the Nazarene.
She is survived by one son, Dwan "Jabbo" Mobley (Debbie) of Chester; one sister, Theo Stroud of Chester; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her special friend, Johnny Duncan of Chester.
Memorials may be made to First Church of the Nazarene, c/o Children's Fund,182 Pinckney St., Chester, SC 29706.
Published in The News & Reporter on Sept. 11, 2019