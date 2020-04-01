Mrs. Faye Lewis Sullivan, 71, died Monday, March 16, 2020, at her home.
Due to the impact of Covid-19, the family held a private memorial service and will have a public memorial at a later date. Interment will be private. Please offer your condolences to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.
Mrs. Sullivan was born May 11, 1948, and was a daughter of the late James Lewis and Juanita Hambrick Lewis. She was a graduate of Chester High School and York Tech. Mrs. Sullivan was formerly employed with Springs Industries and Hawthorne Christian Academy. She was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of over 53 years, Mike Sullivan; one daughter, Anita Faye Carlton (Steven) of Chester; five grandchildren, Nichole Holliman, Danielle Gregory, James Carlton, Rachael Carlton and Jessica Carlton; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ervin Lewis of Chester and Joey Lewis of Dallas, N.C.; one sister, Peggy Gaius (Doulos) of Valley, Ala.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Sal Carlton; and her brothers, Dickie, Dutley and Billy Lewis.
Memorials may be made to Chester Ministerial Food Pantry, P.O. Box 278, Chester, SC 29706.
