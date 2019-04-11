The funeral for Mr. Floyd "Teddy" Smith III of 1915 Segirt Blvd., formerly of Chester County, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at Mt. Rowell Baptist Church in Union, S.C. The Rev. Larry Murphy will deliver the eulogy and burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Smith, 75, passed away on Saturday, March 29, 2019, at his home.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 12, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
Published in The News & Reporter on Apr. 11, 2019