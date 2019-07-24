Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Frances Baker. View Sign Service Information Barron Funeral Home 133 Wylie Street Chester , SC 29706 (803)-385-2119 Send Flowers Obituary



A memorial service was held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Barron Funeral Home with Reverend Clay Waldrip officiating. The interment was private.

Born March 11, 1939, in Chester, Mrs. Baker was the daughter of the late Worth and Catherine Dunbar Campbell. She was former owner and operator of Busy Bee Day Care in Chester. She was a member of First Baptist Church, where she was a member of one of the cooking teams, worked in the library, was a part of Kids Club, taught Vacation Bible School and was a member of the Dorcas Sunday School Class.

She is survived by her husband of fifty-nine years, Bobby G. Baker; four children, Chris Baker (Page), Eric Baker (Phyllis) and Michael Baker (Kelley), all of Chester, and Lisa Baker Shirley (Scott) of Blackstock; eight grandchildren, Renee Beam (Brent) of Chester, Jennifer Louthan (Billy) of Rock Hill, Matthew Baker (Kimberly) and Haley Hawkins (Adam), both of Chester, Thomas Shirley of Blackstock, Katherine Baker of Chester, Rachel Shirley of Blackstock and J.P. Baker of Chester; and five great-grandchildren, Lindsey Louthan of Rock Hill, Anna Beth Hawkins, Luca Beam and Maya Mae Baker, all of Chester, and Lauren Louthan of Rock Hill.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Chester, P.O. Box 518, Chester, SC 29706.

