Mrs. Frances Blackwell Temple, age 93, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at her home.
She was born Aug. 24, 1927, in Camden, S.C., a daughter of the late Carl Blackwell and Louise Brunson Blackwell and was the wife of the late John "J.T." Temple. Mrs. Temple enjoyed painting and crafts. She loved flowers and enjoyed working in her flower garden. Being with family and doting on her grandchildren was always a favorite time for her. Mrs. Temple was a long-time member and raised her children and grandchildren at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Great Falls, where she served faithfully in many capacities.
Mrs. Temple is survived by a son, Jerry Temple (Pam); a daughter, Brenda Neely (Tony); five grandchildren, Eric Dry (Shana), Chuck Dry (Stephanie), Justin Temple (Britney), Jake Temple (Hannah) and Jordan Temple (Will); three great-grandchildren, Addison Dry, Hadley Dry and Kenslee Powers; a brother, Bobby Blackwell (Emma); and several nieces and nephews, including a very special niece, Marilyn Powers.
Mrs. Temple was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, J.T. Temple; a son, Don Temple; her parents; two brothers, Johnny Blackwell and Buddy Blackwell; and three sisters, Eunice Carter, Elizabeth Beckham and Evelyn Blackwell.
The Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Temple was held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church officiated by Rev. J.D. Wilson. Burial followed at Greenlawn Cemetery in Great Falls.
Memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 6964 Wateree Road, Great Falls, SC 29055.
