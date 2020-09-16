Frances Feighner, age 79, formerly of Chester, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Laurens County, S.C.
She was the widow of Richard Feighner and the daughter of the late Rexford Odell Owens and Julia Roberts Owens.
She is survived by her brother, Gerald R. "Jerry" Owens (Linda) of Chester; sister, Dorothy O. Bianco of Chester; step-daughters, Sheena Brown and Connie Folk, both of Indiana; and numerous step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Carol Lloyd; and one step-daughter, Dixiana DeVault.
Mrs. Feighner was a member of First Baptist Church in Laurens and a former member, dating back to 1967, of Orrs Baptist Church here in Chester, where she had served as church clerk and a Sunday school teacher. She was a retired R.N. from Chester County Hospital, where she worked for 52 years. Mrs. Feighner was a graduate of Chester High School and the University of South Carolina School of Nursing.
The graveside Celebration of Life service with social distancing protocols in place will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at Chester Memorial Gardens. Reverends Curtis Marshall and Ricky Letson will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the USC Lancaster Nursing Scholarship Program, 476 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster, SC 29720; or Hospice House of Laurens County, 1304 Springdale Drive, Clinton, SC 29329.
