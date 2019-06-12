Mrs. Frances Pauline Cauthen Hancock, 92, of Lancaster, widow of Robert Gary Hancock, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at MUSC Health-Chester.
She was born Nov. 5, 1926, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Theron Judson Cauthen and Cora Elizabeth Deese Cauthen. Mrs. Hancock was a faithful member of Saluda Street Church of God. She loved to read her Bible. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Mrs. Hancock retired from Springs Industries after 44 years of service. She loved to work with her flowers, loved to cook and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Hancock will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Lancaster Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Scott Vaughn and the Rev. Mike Hammond officiating. Burial will be in the Lancaster Memorial Park.
Mrs. Hancock is survived by three daughters, Joyce Anderson of Chester, Susan Rushing and her husband Reid and Joanne Jowers and her husband Phill, all of Lancaster; a sister, Doris Jenkins of Charlotte, N.C.; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Theron Gary "Buck" Hancock and Teddy R. Hancock; and a daughter, Gale H. Boyd Morgan.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Saluda Street Church of God Building Fund, 544 Saluda Road, Chester, SC 29706; White Springs Baptist Church Building Fund, 1249 Grace Ave., Lancaster, SC 29720; or New Hope Baptist Church, 3731 Lynwood Drive, Lancaster, SC 29720.
