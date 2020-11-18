Frances McConnell Hentz passed away on Oct. 30, 2020, after a short illness.
Frances is preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Christine McConnell; her brother, Robert Heinlein; and her husband, Barry Hentz.
She is survived by her sisters, Mary Benfield, Samra Petrarca, Christine Henderson and Flora Heinlein; and an extended family.
She graduated from Chester High School and Winthrop University.
Frances loved cooking, Clemson football and spending time with her family. She also had a great love for animals and was a fur baby Mom to countless puppers and kitties.
The family asks that memorials be made to Purity Presbyterian Church or any animal rescue group.
Published in The News & Reporter on Nov. 18, 2020.