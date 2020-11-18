Frances McConnell Hentz passed away on Oct. 30, 2020, after a short illness.

Frances is preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Christine McConnell; her brother, Robert Heinlein; and her husband, Barry Hentz.

She is survived by her sisters, Mary Benfield, Samra Petrarca, Christine Henderson and Flora Heinlein; and an extended family.

She graduated from Chester High School and Winthrop University.

Frances loved cooking, Clemson football and spending time with her family. She also had a great love for animals and was a fur baby Mom to countless puppers and kitties.

The family asks that memorials be made to Purity Presbyterian Church or any animal rescue group.



