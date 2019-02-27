The funeral for Mrs. Frances Young Grant of 4418 Hunter Road will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Rossville AME Zion Church. The Rev. Timothy Mayers will officiate and burial will follow in Mt. Ararat AME Zion Church Cemetery in Richburg.
Mrs. Grant, 86, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Springs Memorial Hospital in Lancaster.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemtery St., Chester.
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
Published in The News & Reporter on Feb. 27, 2019