Private graveside services for Ms. Francina Robinson of 954 Old Nunnery Farm Road will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at Mt. Vernon AME Zion Church in Fort Lawn with the Rev. Tawanda Berry-Harris officiating.

Ms. Robinson, 87, passed away on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at MUSC Health in Lancaster.

The family will receive friends at 2471 Sandy Ridge Run, Rock Hill.

Viewing will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.



