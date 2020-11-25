Mr. Frank D. Binns, 88, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at his home.
A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Jim Binns officiating.
Mr. Binns was born Feb. 11, 1932, in Chester, S.C. and was a son of the late Floyd Binns and Tiny Lou Booker Binns. He attended the schools of Chester County and was retired from Springs Industries after 48 years of service. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, having served from 1950-1953 during the Korean War, where he received several commendation medals which included The Purple Heart with 1st Oak Leaf Cluster, Combat Infantry Badge, Good Conduct Medal and Korean Service Medal with 3 Bronze Service Stars, United Nations Service Medal, Distinguished Unit Citation and the National Defense Service Medal.
The family would like to offer their heartfelt Thank You to Kindred Hospice and also to caregivers Karen Hill and Vickie Clark.
He is survived by his wife of over 68 years, Azilee Cabiness Binns; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Virginia Darlene Binns; three brothers, Horace Neal, Fred W. and Billy Ross Binns; and one sister, June M. Bolt.
Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors
Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516; or to WoundedWarriorsProject.org.
