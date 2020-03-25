Mr. Frank Lloyd Wright, 89, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at his home.
A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery. The family received friends at the cemetery immediately following the graveside. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Born Oct. 7, 1930, in Chester, Mr. Wright was a son of the late Jesse Ernest Wright Sr. and Emmy Frances Chapman Wright. He was a graduate of Chester High School and attended Clemson College. The family would like to recognize former Boy Scouts and Troop 64 as Honorary Pallbearers. Mr. Wright was retired from Kanawha Insurance as Branch Manager. He was a member of First Baptist Church Chester, where he was former Deacon and a member of the Monroe Crane Sunday School Class and also formerly served on the Men's Ministry Breakfast Club for many years. Frank was a Boy Scout Leader for over thirty years. He also formerly served on the Fire Commission of Chester County and was a board member of the American Red Cross.
Mr. Wright was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Lillie Jean Dawkins Wright.
He is survived by three sons, Bill Wright (Terri) of Lake Wateree, S.C., Eddie Wright (Kathy) of Camden, S.C. and Jody Wright (Deborah) of Rocky Mount, N.C.; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Chester, P.O. Box 518, Chester, SC 29706.
Published in The News & Reporter on Mar. 25, 2020