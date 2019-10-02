Mr. Franklin "Dean" Moore, 76, formerly of Chester, passed away on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at The Perry Point Veterans Affairs Healthcare System in Maryland.
Born in Chester County, he was a son of the late James Moore and Vinnie Worthy Moore.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, James Moore and Kenneth Moore.
He was a U.S. Army veteran.
A memorial service will be held at a late date.
King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News & Reporter on Oct. 2, 2019