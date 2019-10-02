Mr. Franklin Moore

Mr. Franklin "Dean" Moore, 76, formerly of Chester, passed away on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at The Perry Point Veterans Affairs Healthcare System in Maryland.
Born in Chester County, he was a son of the late James Moore and Vinnie Worthy Moore.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, James Moore and Kenneth Moore.
He was a U.S. Army veteran.
A memorial service will be held at a late date.
King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News & Reporter on Oct. 2, 2019
