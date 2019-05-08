Send Flowers Obituary



The family will greet friends and relatives at John Calvin Presbyterian Church of Salisbury following the graveside service.

Mr. Medlin, 88, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He was born Oct. 4, 1930, in Chester County to Alexander Amos Medlin and Estelle Wilson Medlin. He graduated from Great Falls High School in 1950.

Survivors include his wife, Ann Compton Medlin; four children, Fred Wilson Medlin Jr. of Apex, N.C., Katherine Lynn Perkins of New York, N.Y., Carol Ann Medlin of Falls Church, Va. and Mary Charlotte Medlin of Salisbury, N.C.; three grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The ARC of Rowan, 108 Dorsett Dr., Salisbury, NC 28144; or Trinity Oaks, 728 Klumac Road, Salisbury, NC 28144.

Carolina Cremation is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The News & Reporter on May 8, 2019

