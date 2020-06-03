The funeral for Mr. Freddie Louis Gallman of 611 Karen Drive will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Browns Chapel AME Zion Church. The Rev. Anthony Murphy will officiate and burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Gallman, 64, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020.

The family will receive friends at the home.

Viewing will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.



