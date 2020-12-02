1/
Mr. Freddy Eugene Penland
Freddy Eugene Penland Jr., age 46, of Chester died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.
He was the son of the late Freddy E. and Nancy Kilpatrick Penland Sr.
He is survived by his son, Hunter Penland; one sister, Karen Farmer; one brother, Keith Farmer (Samantha); special friends and caretakers, Chris and Kayla Shepherd; two nieces and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Carl Farmer; and one niece, Tabatha Koon.
Freddy was a welder and had worked for Meritor in York and Chester Metropolitan Water District until his health failed. He was a Baptist.
Pollard Funeral Home.


Published in The News & Reporter on Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pollard Funeral Home
115 York Street
Chester, SC 29706
(803) 385-3168
