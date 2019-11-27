Mrs. Gennette Rousey Grant, 90, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at her home.
A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Armenia United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Clay Waldrip officiating. The family received friends immediately following the service at the graveside.
Mrs. Grant was born March 30, 1929, in Elberton, Ga. and was a daughter of the late Roy Lee Rousey and Willie Lucille Guest Rousey. She was a graduate of Elberton High School and was retired from Chester Telephone as an Operator. Mrs. Grant was a member of First Baptist Church..
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Lee Grant; and one sister, Alder Stowers.
Mrs. Grant is survived by two sons, Richard R. "Ricky" Grant (Lisa) of Chester and Henry Lee Grant Jr. (Mary) of Greenwood, S.C.; four grandchildren, Ben Grant (Brittany) of Chester, Christy Hewitt of Spartanburg, Henry Lee "Trey" Grant III of Greenwood, S.C. and William H. "Will" Grant of
Anderson, S.C.; nine great-grandchildren, Christy Lake Hewitt, Elizabeth Lee Hewitt, Mary Elliott Hewitt, Haley Grant, William Harris Grant Jr., Laken Grant, Katelyn Elizabeth Grant, Henry Levi Grant and Hunter Benjamin Grant; MiKayla Lancaster of Chester, whom she loved as a granddaughter; one sister, Wilma Belk of Rock Hill; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to send a special "Thank You" to our angels on earth, her caregivers who were like family, Genelle Campbell and Beth Campbell, also to Amy Pressley from Hospice Care of South Carolina for her loving care.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Care of South Carolina, 1639 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732; or to First Baptist Church, 102 Church St., Chester, SC 29706.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Reporter on Nov. 27, 2019