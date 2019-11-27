Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Gennette Rousey Grant. View Sign Service Information Barron Funeral Home 133 Wylie Street Chester , SC 29706 (803)-385-2119 Graveside service 2:00 PM Armenia United Methodist Church Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary



A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Armenia United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Clay Waldrip officiating. The family received friends immediately following the service at the graveside.

Mrs. Grant was born March 30, 1929, in Elberton, Ga. and was a daughter of the late Roy Lee Rousey and Willie Lucille Guest Rousey. She was a graduate of Elberton High School and was retired from Chester Telephone as an Operator. Mrs. Grant was a member of First Baptist Church..

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Lee Grant; and one sister, Alder Stowers.

Mrs. Grant is survived by two sons, Richard R. "Ricky" Grant (Lisa) of Chester and Henry Lee Grant Jr. (Mary) of Greenwood, S.C.; four grandchildren, Ben Grant (Brittany) of Chester, Christy Hewitt of Spartanburg, Henry Lee "Trey" Grant III of Greenwood, S.C. and William H. "Will" Grant of

Anderson, S.C.; nine great-grandchildren, Christy Lake Hewitt, Elizabeth Lee Hewitt, Mary Elliott Hewitt, Haley Grant, William Harris Grant Jr., Laken Grant, Katelyn Elizabeth Grant, Henry Levi Grant and Hunter Benjamin Grant; MiKayla Lancaster of Chester, whom she loved as a granddaughter; one sister, Wilma Belk of Rock Hill; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to send a special "Thank You" to our angels on earth, her caregivers who were like family, Genelle Campbell and Beth Campbell, also to Amy Pressley from Hospice Care of South Carolina for her loving care.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Care of South Carolina, 1639 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732; or to First Baptist Church, 102 Church St., Chester, SC 29706.

Online condolences may be made to the family at



Mrs. Gennette Rousey Grant, 90, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at her home.A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Armenia United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Clay Waldrip officiating. The family received friends immediately following the service at the graveside.Mrs. Grant was born March 30, 1929, in Elberton, Ga. and was a daughter of the late Roy Lee Rousey and Willie Lucille Guest Rousey. She was a graduate of Elberton High School and was retired from Chester Telephone as an Operator. Mrs. Grant was a member of First Baptist Church..She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Lee Grant; and one sister, Alder Stowers.Mrs. Grant is survived by two sons, Richard R. "Ricky" Grant (Lisa) of Chester and Henry Lee Grant Jr. (Mary) of Greenwood, S.C.; four grandchildren, Ben Grant (Brittany) of Chester, Christy Hewitt of Spartanburg, Henry Lee "Trey" Grant III of Greenwood, S.C. and William H. "Will" Grant ofAnderson, S.C.; nine great-grandchildren, Christy Lake Hewitt, Elizabeth Lee Hewitt, Mary Elliott Hewitt, Haley Grant, William Harris Grant Jr., Laken Grant, Katelyn Elizabeth Grant, Henry Levi Grant and Hunter Benjamin Grant; MiKayla Lancaster of Chester, whom she loved as a granddaughter; one sister, Wilma Belk of Rock Hill; and numerous nieces and nephews.The family would like to send a special "Thank You" to our angels on earth, her caregivers who were like family, Genelle Campbell and Beth Campbell, also to Amy Pressley from Hospice Care of South Carolina for her loving care.Memorials may be made to Hospice Care of South Carolina, 1639 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732; or to First Baptist Church, 102 Church St., Chester, SC 29706.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com. Published in The News & Reporter on Nov. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News & Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close