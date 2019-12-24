Mr. George Conrad Lindsay

Service Information
Barron Funeral Home
133 Wylie Street
Chester, SC
29706
(803)-385-2119
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barron Funeral Home
133 Wylie Street
Chester, SC 29706
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Leeds Baptist Church
Obituary
Mr. George Conrad Lindsay Jr., 70, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Leeds Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Black officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Barron Funeral Home.
Mr. Lindsay was born April 8, 1949, in Chester and was a son of the late George Hennis Lindsay I and Odette Darby Lindsay. He received his GED while serving in the Marines and attended Fruitland Bible College. He was a Highly Decorated Combat Veteran of the U.S. Marines, having served during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged with 2 Purple Hearts, 2 Silver Stars and The Navy Achievement Medal. Mr. Lindsay was a former store manager with Bilo of Rockingham, N.C., was a long distance truck driver and a Baptist Minister. He was former commandant of the Chester Devil Dogs U.S. Marine Corp. Mr. Lindsay was a member of Leeds Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Lindsay; two sons, Lee Lindsay (Lisa) of Myrtle Beach and George H. Lindsay II (Karen) of Chester; one daughter, Lynn Hawkins of Chester; one brother, Sonny Lindsay (Sandy) of Charlotte, N.C.; four grandchildren, Taylor Lindsay of Lancaster, S.C., Hayden Hawkins of Laurens, S.C., Jarrett Hawkins of Chester and Adam Hawkins (Haley) of Chester; one great-grandson, David Lindsay; and one great-granddaughter, Anna Beth Hawkins.
He was preceded in death by one son, James Michael Lindsay; and one sister, Cathy Lindsay Turner.
Memorials may be made to National Office, 161 N. Clark Suite 3550, Chicago IL 60601; or Chester County Devil Dogs, U.S. Marine Corp, 154 Main St., Chester, SC 29706.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Reporter on Dec. 24, 2019
