Mr. George C. Thompson, 77, of Richburg went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

George was born on March 29, 1941, in Seneca, S.C., son of the late Alonzo and Vera Mae Sims Thompson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jackie B. Thompson.

A past Grand Patron of the Eastern Star in S.C., Mr. Thompson was a lifetime member of the Richburg Chapter #213 and Corinthian Chapter #297. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #676 in Charlotte and a lifetime member of the Richburg Lodge #89. He was affiliated with the York Rite and Scottish Rite in Rock Hill and Columbia. He was a member of the Oasis Shriners and the Ragtop Unit. A loyal member of the Edgemoor ARP Church, he also served as an Elder and Elder Emeritus.

He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 27 years, Elizabeth "Ann" Thompson; daughters, Darlene Thompson-Larrimore and husband Greg of Southport, N.C. and Kathy Compton and husband Harry of Clover, S.C.; grandchildren, Hannah Lewis and husband Sam and Tyler Thompson and wife Samantha; and one great-grandson, Kenneth Lewis.

The family received friends from 12 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Edgemoor ARP Church. A funeral service followed at 2 p.m. Burial took place in Edgemoor ARP Church Cemetery with a reception held after in the Fellowship Hall of the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Edgemoor ARP Church Youth Fund or Education Book Fund, 2135 Starnes Road, Edgemoor, SC 29712; or to The Estarl Scholarship Fund, c/o Kathy Gerner, Grand Secretary, Grand Chapter of S.C., 532 Greenbriar Drive, Seneca, SC 29678.

