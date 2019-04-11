The funeral for Mrs. Georgianna Kelly Hagwood of 907 Heritage Road was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at Weeping Mary Baptist Church in White Oak, S.C. The Rev. Samuel Kelly III delivered the eulogy and burial followed in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Hagwood, 76, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019, at MUSC Health Chester.
King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, was in charge of arrangements.
