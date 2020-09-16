Gladys McKay, age 88, of Chester, S.C. passed away Sept. 3, 2020, at her home.

She was born in Buffalo, N.Y. to the late Lawrence and Catherine Talarico MacVittie Sr. Mrs. McKay was the widow of Ernest James McKay.

She is survived by her children, Laura Hathaway of Monroe, N.C., Keith McKay of Buffalo, N.Y. and Michelle Fleming (Ken) of Aiken, S.C.; one brother, Ralph MacVittie of Buffalo, N.Y.; six grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Lawrence MacVittie Jr.

Pollard Funeral Home of Chester served the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store