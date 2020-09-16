1/
Mrs. Gladys McKay
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gladys McKay, age 88, of Chester, S.C. passed away Sept. 3, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Buffalo, N.Y. to the late Lawrence and Catherine Talarico MacVittie Sr. Mrs. McKay was the widow of Ernest James McKay.
She is survived by her children, Laura Hathaway of Monroe, N.C., Keith McKay of Buffalo, N.Y. and Michelle Fleming (Ken) of Aiken, S.C.; one brother, Ralph MacVittie of Buffalo, N.Y.; six grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Lawrence MacVittie Jr.
Pollard Funeral Home of Chester served the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Reporter on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pollard Funeral Home
115 York Street
Chester, SC 29706
(803) 385-3168
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 6, 2020
I'm sorry to hear about Gladys' passing. I worked with her years ago at Miracle-Ear. I always enjoyed working with her and her dry sense of humor. RIP Gladys
Sharon Conte
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved