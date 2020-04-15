Gordon Reginald Phillips, age 89, passed away April 6, 2020.
Reggie was the widower of Edna Cogdil Phillips and the son of the late Reverend Alva L. and Ethel Swann Phillips Sr. He was retired from CSX Railroad, was a U.S. Navy veteran and was a member of First Baptist Church of Chester. Reggie was a member of Richburg Masonic Lodge 89 and a Shriner. In days of better health he was an avid golfer at Chester Golf Club, where he was twice Club Champion, twice Super Senior Champion and four times Senior Champion.
He is survived by two grandchildren, Sy Hughes (Sarah) and Alison H. Cobb (Michael); and great-grandchildren, Marshall and Porter Hughes.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Rebecca P. Hughes; his brother, Alva L. Phillips Jr.; and his sister, Betty Baty.
A private graveside funeral was held at Chester Memorial Gardens with Reverend Clay Waldrip speaking. Once the pandemic is over we invite you all to join us in a celebration of Reggie's life at his favorite morning gathering place, Gene's Restaurant in Chester.
Pollard Funeral served the Phillips family. Online condolences may be signed at pollard-funeralhome.com.
Published in The News & Reporter on Apr. 15, 2020