All services for Mr. Bell are private; however, the family invites you to sign his guest register at their home or at Barron Funeral Home.

Mr. Bell was born in Chester on Dec. 6, 1948, and was a son of the late Grady Bell Sr. He attended the schools of Chester County and also attended numerous training schools specializing in automotive body repair. Grady enjoyed playing Little League Baseball as a youth. He was founder and former operator of Bells Auto Body Repair. Mr. Bell was a member of the former Chester Second Baptist Church. He enjoyed a passion for "Hot Rods" and was a member of National Hot Rod Association.

Grady was preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law, W.M. and Inez Barton; and his business partner, John Taylor and his wife Frankie.

He is survived by his wife of forty-nine years, Ann Barton Bell; two sons, Walter Brady Bell and Benjamin Grady Bell, both of Chester; his mother, Hazel Bell Myers of Chester; sister and brother-in-law, Marian and Wayne Elliott of Chapin, S.C.; niece, Mary Katherine Wadford and her husband Chad of Irmo, S.C.; great-nephew, Troy Marion Wadford of Irmo, S.C.; two cousins, Rick Bell (Cathy) and Charles Bell, all of Chester; his special high school friend, Blaine Boulware; and his friends whom he loved as his brothers, Johnny Etters and Tommy Langley, both of Chester.

Memorials may be made to -Greenville, 950 Faris Road, Greenville SC 29605; or , 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Online condolences may be made to the family at

