The funeral for Mr. Harry D. Jeter of 2866 Pilgrim Road will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at King's Funeral Home. The Rev. Dr. Bill Stringfellow will officiate and burial will be private.

Mr. Jeter, 81, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

The family will receive friends at the home.

King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, is in charge of arrangements.



