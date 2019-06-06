The funeral for Mr. Harvey Lee Chisolm of 3093 Dave Jenkins Road will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Upper Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Fairfield County. The Rev. Corey Jackson will officiate and burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Chisolm, 76, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Piedmont Medical Center.
The family will receive friends at the home of his daughter, Cynthia Chisolm, 1186 Golden Maple Lane, Chester.
Viewing will be from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 5, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
