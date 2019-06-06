Mr. Harvey Lee Chisolm

Service Information
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC
29706
(803)-385-2020
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Upper Hope Station Missionary Baptist Church
Fairfield Co., SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

The funeral for Mr. Harvey Lee Chisolm of 3093 Dave Jenkins Road will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Upper Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Fairfield County. The Rev. Corey Jackson will officiate and burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Chisolm, 76, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Piedmont Medical Center.
The family will receive friends at the home of his daughter, Cynthia Chisolm, 1186 Golden Maple Lane, Chester.
Viewing will be from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 5, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
Published in The News & Reporter on June 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.