Mrs. Helen Wylie (1943 - 2019)
Service Information
Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home
2930 Colonial Drive
Columbia, SC
29203
(803)-254-2000
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home
2930 Colonial Drive
Columbia, SC 29203
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Baptist Church
2521 Richland St
Columbia., SC
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Fort Jackson National Cemetery
Columbia, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

The funeral for Mrs. Helen Ruth Woods Wylie, formerly of the Wilksburg Community of Chester County, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Trinity Baptist Church, 2521 Richland St., Columbia. Burial will follow at Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia.
Mrs. Wylie, 76, passed away on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.
Viewing will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home, 2930 Colonial Drive, Columbia, S.C. (803-254-2000).
Published in The News & Reporter on Oct. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.