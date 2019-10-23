The funeral for Mrs. Helen Ruth Woods Wylie, formerly of the Wilksburg Community of Chester County, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Trinity Baptist Church, 2521 Richland St., Columbia. Burial will follow at Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia.
Mrs. Wylie, 76, passed away on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.
Viewing will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home, 2930 Colonial Drive, Columbia, S.C. (803-254-2000).
