The funeral for Mr. Henry Clifton of 4778 Harmony Church Road will be held at noon Thursday, Aug. 22, at Mt. Vernon AME Zion Church with Tawanda Berry-Harris officiating. Burial with military rites will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Clifton, 87, passed away on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Dorn VA Medical Center in Columbia.
The family will receive friends at 4770 Harmony Church Road, Edgemoor.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
Published in The News & Reporter on Aug. 29, 2019