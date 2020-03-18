Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel 639 North Main Street Greenville , SC 29601 (864)-232-6733 Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Herbert Burnette Tyler Sr., 86, Greenville, husband of Lila Scott Tyler, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at his home.

Dr. Tyler was born, June 22, 1933, in Dillon, South Carolina to Cecil K. Tyler and Frances Bailey Tyler.

He received a degree in Music Education from Furman University and his Master's and PhD in Educational Leadership and Curriculum and Leadership Development from the University of South Carolina. Upon graduating from Furman, he served as a commissioned officer in the United States Army, reaching the rank of Captain. A long-time educator, he began as the Director of Instrumental Music Programs in Chester, S.C., directing the award-winning Chester High School Band. Following his tenure as band director and assistant principal, he worked with school districts through the Region V Educational Services Center in Lancaster, S.C., where he served as Associate Director and Program Officer. He then moved to Richland School District Two, in Columbia, S.C. as an Associate Superintendent and then as Superintendent of Schools. Retiring from public schools, he served as Chairperson in the Department of Education and Professor of School Administration at Furman University. He was also named Professor Emeritus at Furman. Throughout his career, he received many awards, including the Chester, "Young Man of the Year" for distinguished service. He was chosen as S.C. School Administrator of the Year in 1981 by the S.C. Association of School Administrators. He was named Superintendent of the Year in 1982 by the S.C. Adult Education Association and again in 1986 by the South Carolina Art Educators Association. He was also chosen as Honor Superintendent in 1986 by the South Carolina Music Educators Association. Dr. Tyler served as president of the Chester County Cancer Society and was a member of the Chester Jaycees. He was a member and president of the Forest Acres Rotary Club in Columbia and a member of the Greenville Rotary Club. He served as a Deacon, Director of Music Ministry and taught Sunday School at both First Baptist Church, Chester and North Trenholm Baptist Church in Columbia. He was a current member of Edwards Road Baptist in Greenville, where he was a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, Choir Member and a member of the Personnel Committee.

Dr. Tyler is survived by his wife of 62 years of the home; a daughter, Virginia (Ginny) Tyler Metts of Greenwood; and sons, Herbert (Herb) Tyler Jr. and his wife Karil of Clemson and William (Bill) C. Tyler and his wife Susan of Greer. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and their spouses, Jonathan Metts (Mary), Steven Metts (Jessica), Bo Ream (Britni), Michael Tyler (Bronwyn), Christopher Tyler, Lauren Metts, Barrett Tollison (Rusty) and Bailey Tyler. He was the proud great-grandfather of Palmer, Layne, Julia, Fowler and Ian. He is also survived by a brother, Jimmy Tyler (Iris) of Hartsville; two sisters-in-law, Frances Tyler of Dillon and Mary Wise of Columbia; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Cecil Tyler and Robert Tyler; a son-in-law, Layne Metts; and a grandson, David Allen Tyler.

A private family burial will be held. A public celebration of his life is tentatively planned for May. More information to follow. Pallbearers will be Jonathan Metts, Steven Metts, Bo Ream, Michael Tyler, Christopher Tyler, Steve Wilson, Robert Dill, Eric Brown and Scott Fayonsky.

Those desiring may make memorials to the Missions Fund at Edwards Road Baptist Church.

The family would like to thank their caregivers, Melissa, Michelle, Alazaye, Brianna and others from Upstate Living Water Senior Care for their assistance in allowing him to stay in his home. Thank you also to Open Arms Hospice for their excellent care and compassion during his recent illness.

Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes Downtown is assisting the family.

Published in The News & Reporter on Mar. 18, 2020

