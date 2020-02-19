The funeral for Mr. Herman W. "Randy" Hardin of 899 Pinckney Road Lot 23 will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Ember Church in Chester with the Rev. Demorrious Robinson officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Hardin, 56, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at MUSC Health in Chester.
The family will receive friends at the home of his wife, Louevelyn Moore Hardin, 652 Pine Ridge Road, Chester, and his sister, B.J. Hardin, 618 Dupree St., Chester.
Viewing will be from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 19, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
Published in The News & Reporter on Feb. 19, 2020